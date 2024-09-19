Police solving more homicides and non-fatal shootings, credit technology and public cooperation

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is on track to solve over 75% of homicide cases this year, a significant increase from the typical 50% to 60% closure rate by the end of the year. So far, police have made arrests in roughly 31 homicides out of the 42 that have occurred in the city.

The department is also seeing success in solving non-fatal shootings, with a closure rate of around 30% compared to the typical 5%. Capt. Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department attributes this improvement to more advanced technology, collaboration with other agencies, and most crucially, working with the public.

“What ultimately we need is somebody that was there that knows who cooperates with us, that says, ‘This person shot,’ you know, ‘Person A shot person B and killed them,’ or ‘Person, right, stabbed person B killed them,’ whatever it may be. And working with our investigators, giving us the leads to help us track down those suspects and apprehend the suspects,” Bello said.

Coming forward with information can be intimidating for people, but the department is taking steps to make it easier.

The current homicide count of 42 in Rochester is down from the 49 victims at this time last year.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.