Police: Suspect in custody after robbery at pharmacy in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — A suspect was taken into custody after a reported gunpoint robbery Thursday at a CVS store on Spencerport Road in Gates.

Gates Police responded to the report of a robbery at about 3 p.m. and learned that the suspect had fled on foot, and nobody at the store was injured. Police said they found the suspect in a nearby apartment complex and took him into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information, including surveillance video from the area, to contact the Gates Police Department via 911 or, during normal business hours, at (585) 247-2262.