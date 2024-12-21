Police: SUV slides into school bus on Brooks Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A snowy day in Rochester led to some road issues, including a crash involving a school bus.

Police say a woman driving an SUV slid into the back of a school bus on Brooks Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

The bus was carrying two children, ages 6 and 8, along with the driver and a bus assistant. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

The SUV involved sustained minor damage, and police did not issue any tickets.

