Police: Teen cuts family member with sword during argument

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An argument turned dangerous when a 17-year-old cut their family member with a sword, according to police.

Officers say crews responded to a house on Clifford Avenue for “family trouble” around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. They found a 29-year-old man with significant cuts on his head and face.

Police say the 29-year-old got into an argument with a 17-year-old family member when the teen used a sword to cut him.

Officers took the 17-year-old into custody at the house.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.