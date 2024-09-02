Police to share details on several people found dead in Irondequoit home

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department is holding a press conference Monday to share more details on multiple people found dead in a home over the weekend.

The bodies were found in a home on Knapp Avenue at 5:30 Saturday morning when crews were putting out a fire. Police said they found “several” bodies — meaning more than three. They did not give an exact number.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death either. The Irondequoit Police Department says they have to wait for the Monroe County Medical Examiner to determine that. Chief Scott Peters ensured this situation was isolated, and does not pose a threat to the public.

“The family that lives there has been wonderful people. Very nice. I hate to use the term ‘it’s an isolated incident’ but this was not a random act,” Peters said.

These are all questions we’re hoping to have the answers to at the press conference — which starts at 12 p.m.

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more information becomes available.