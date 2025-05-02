Police: Two dead after stolen car crash in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a deadly car crash in Warsaw Friday morning.

Officials say the crash happened after a driver in a stolen car sped off down West Buffalo Street and didn’t stop when an officer tried to pull the driver over. A Warsaw Police Officer ended up finding the car crashed into another and on fire in an embankment off State Route 20A, near the Orangeville border.

A passenger in the second, uninvolved car died at the scene, but the driver of that car is currently stable.

The driver of the original car was pulled from the vehicle as it continued to burn, and police say bystanders at the scene tried to save their life. Despite this, that driver later died at the Wyoming County Community Hospital.

Police haven’t identified the victims of the crash, but anticipate sending out an update next week.

Officers found out the car was stolen during their investigation following the crash. They say the car was stolen from Nassau County.