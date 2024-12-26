Police: Woman stabbed in fight near Lyell Ave in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police officers are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed during a fight Thursday morning.

Officers say around 6 a.m. the 40-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower body during a fight near Lyell Avenue and Mt. Read Boulevard. Police originally responded to Highland Hospital for a walk-in stabbing victim.

What led up to the fight and other details of the stabbing are still under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.