Polls open until 8 p.m. for Geneva City School District’s $33 million capital improvement vote

GENEVA, N.Y. — Voters in the Geneva City School District are making a decision Thursday regarding a proposed $33 million capital improvement project.

The proposal aims to enhance security by reinforcing doors and windows. Additionally, it includes plans to upgrade electrical services to support electric bus-charging stations.

The district says the project won’t cost taxpayers a dime. A statement on their website reads in part:

“NO additional tax increase for district residents and businesses.

The proposed project will be funded through the use of eligible state building aid reimbursements and $7,900,000 from our Capital Reserve Fund, which is designated specifically for capital improvements.”

Voting is open until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6. To learn more about what the project entails, click here.

