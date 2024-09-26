‘Positively Pink Walk fundraiser’ to benefit women with breast cancer this Saturday

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Looking ahead to the weekend, Rochester will be positively pink.

Nonprofit “Embrace Your Sisters” is holding their “Positively Pink Walk” fundraiser on Saturday. It’s a 1.8-mile walk around the Erie Canal, plus music, raffles, a friendship bracelet-making station, and more.

“Embrace Your Sisters” provides emergency financial assistance for women dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis.

“Sometimes just based upon your course of treatment you’ve gotta step away from work for a period of time and when that happens the bills don’t go away. And that’s where we can come in and support,” said Krista Jackson, a board member for the nonprofit.

The walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pittsford-Sutherland High School. You can register on site or online by clicking here.

