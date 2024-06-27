Post Malone tour will make a stop in Syracuse in September

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Post Malone is going on tour and although he’s not coming to Rochester, fans won’t have to travel far to see him.

He’s coming to Syracuse on September 14. He’ll be performing at the Amphitheatre at Lakeview. Post Malone is hitting the road to mark the release of his first country album “F-1 Trillion.”

Tickets to see Post Malone go on sale Monday, July 1.

