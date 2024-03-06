Potential $40 million in state budget slated to combat domestic violence

Office for Prevention of Domestic Violence speaks with News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The state budget deadline is quickly approaching, and now is the time to remind New Yorkers of what’s at stake.

News10NBC sat down with the Executive Director for the State Office for Prevention of Domestic Violence, Kelli Owens, about the $40 million dollars potentially slated for domestic violence and gender-based violence-related causes.

The full interview is available through the video player at the top of this story.

If you need help, you can call or text the 24-hour domestic violence help line. That number is 585-222-7233.