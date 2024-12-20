Pre-K students receive heartwarming gift from teacher’s aide

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PALMYRA, N.Y. — Students in Mrs. Smith’s pre-kindergarten classes at Palmyra-Macedon Primary School received a heartwarming surprise just in time for the colder weather: crocheted hats.

Each hat was specially designed by Tara, the teacher’s aide and Mrs. Smith’s sister. During the first weeks of school, students participated in “All About Me” activities to get to know each other. One of these activities involved coloring or designing a winter hat.

Unbeknownst to the students, Tara was busy bringing their designs to life by crocheting each hat based on their unique creations.

