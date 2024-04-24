President Biden visiting Syracuse Thursday, celebrating $6 billion federal grant for Micron

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — President Biden is set to visit Syracuse Thursday, April 25, to mark a significant milestone for the city and its burgeoning technology sector.

At the heart of the celebration is the $6 billion grant from the federal government awarded to Micron. This substantial financial backing is earmarked for the construction of Micron’s new facility in the Town of Clay — signaling a significant investment in the region’s future.

The visit marks President Biden’s return to Syracuse since his last visit in October 2022, when he toured Onondaga Community College.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.