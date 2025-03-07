Prison guards face job loss, arrest as 6:45 p.m. Friday strike deadline looms
GROVELAND, N.Y. — Prison guards on strike face a critical deadline Friday. By 6:45 p.m., those who remain on strike must return to work or risk losing their jobs and health insurance, and potentially face arrest. The strike, which has lasted 19 days, is illegal but has led to concessions from the state regarding work hours and solitary confinement laws.
News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter, Berkeley Brean, was at the strike camp outside Groveland Prison in Livingston County. He said that a few active-duty prison guards continued to strike, supported by retired corrections officers (coS) who often serve as spokespeople.
The state’s latest offer includes a 90-day suspension of part of the HALT Act, which restricts solitary confinement—a major safety concern for the guards. Other concessions include forming a committee to consider permanent changes to the HALT Act, offering two and a half times salary for overtime, no discipline for returning guards, restoration of health insurance, and improved screening of inmate mail and visitors.
Tim Jurgens, a retired corrections officer with 25 years of experience, expressed the guards’ concerns, stating, “I think their main concern is the HALT Act. And nothing is really being done right now… They’re still going to keep going there and doing 24 hours, two or three days a week with no relief in sight. So they have no choice.”
Berkeley saw two guards returning to work at Attica on Thursday, with reports of more returning Friday. However, the situation remains uncertain. No one he talked to said they’re just waiting until the last moment. Some retired officers doubt that the remaining striking guards will return.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.