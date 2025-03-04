Prison guards take strike to State Capitol Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. — Hundreds of prison guards and their supporters rallied at the State Capitol Tuesday morning as their unauthorized strike heads into day 16.

Guards have been striking for safer working conditions, which include less mandatory overtime and an end to the HALT Act.

The HALT Act restricts the use of solitary confinement. Guards said assaults’ by inmates have skyrocketed since the HALT Act has taken effect.

On Feb. 28, the state and union representing prison staff reached a tentative agreement that aimed to end the strike, but many guards still continue to strike.

As a result, guards still striking have lost their health insurance or gotten fired, as state officials said any officers who haven’t shown up to a shift for ten straight days will be fired.