Prison rap sheet reveals more violent behavior by cop killer Kelvin Vickers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a video of a Rochester cop killer attacking a correction’s officer surfaced online, News10NBC continued to investigate what Kelvin Vickers has been up to behind bars.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean dug into Vickers’ prison rap sheet, and found 10 charges against him in the year he’s been imprisoned. Half of the charges are tier three, the most serious category.

Vickers became a household name in Rochester after murdering Officer Anthony Mazurkeiwicz and seriously injuring his partner, Officer Sino Seng. The two officers were investigating the murders Vickers committed the day prior.

Vickers was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Now, his prison rap sheet shows he attacked an inmate just 20 days into his prison sentence. Afterwards, he was sent to the Special Housing Unit (SHU), and lost his mail, commissary, and phone privileges. Two months later, Vickers was charged with fighting.

Five months later, the rap sheet records more fighting and disorderly conduct. On January 3, 2025, he was charged with lewd behavior and obstructing the view into his cell. Three days later, he attacked officer Core Clark at Coxsackie Correctional Facility – and it was all caught on camera.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “I mean, this was a convicted cop killer, and now he was going after you.”

Corey Clark, Corrections Officer attacked by Kelvin Vickers: “Yes. And a subsequent investigation in our facility found that he made a phone call the night before planning this in entirety, that he was going to attempt to kill the first CO that let him out of his cell the next day.”

FULL STORY: RPD cop killer caught on camera attacking corrections officer

The rap sheet shows Vickers was moved to Clinton Correctional, and over the next two weeks, they say he was violent, made threats, and damaged property.

Berkeley spoke with the spokesperson of the prison guard union, Jim Miller. Miller thinks the assault is an example of the impact of the HALT Act, the state law that limits solitary confinement punishment.

“I think if you look his prior history to being incarcerated, the fact that he was involved in two homicides… I mean that’s the type of individual we’re looking at,” said Miller.

“When you reduce the discipline, basically you watered it down, there’s really no ramifications and no deterrence for someone inside that is doing a life sentence with no chance of parole to attack staff,” Miller continued.

Since the HALT Act was enacted in 2022, the number of assaults against a prison guard per year went up by 800. The number of assaults against inmates per year went up by 1,500. The state suspended parts of the HALT Act for 90 days to end the recent prison guard strike.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley watched the video of the attack, and says she wasn’t surprised by it.

“And I thought, wow, it’s just a matter of time, I think, before he kills someone else,” said Doorley.

WATCH: TEAM COVERAGE More on the prison attack by convicted cop killer Kelvin Vickers

Now, Vickers is at Attica Correctional Facility. The prison guard assault is in the grand jury in Greene County, about 30 minutes south of Albany.

RELATED:

Background on Kelvin Vickers

Kelvin Vickers is a notorious killer in Rochester, with a long rap sheet that starts when he was just 12-years-old.

Vickers was hired to come to Rochester as a hitman during a drug war between rival dealers in the summer of 2022, after getting out of prison for assaulting an officer outside Boston. On July 20, he killed Ricky Collinge and Myjel Rand. Two days later, he gunned down RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkeiwicz and seriously wounded his partner Sino Seng.

Vickers was convicted in October 2023 on all charges, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Throughout his entire adult life, Vickers has only spent 58 days out of prison.