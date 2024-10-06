Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups to mark one year since deadly Hamas attack on Israel

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday, October 7, marks one year since the deadly attack on Israel, when Hamas launched an attack killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking hundreds more hostage.

Across the country and the world, we’ve seen support both for Israel and for the Palestinian people living in Gaza impacted by the war, often literally caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas.

Local pro-Israel groups, like the Jewish Federation, say it’s disheartening to see that amid the chaos and controversy, the ones that seem to have been forgotten by many in the U.S. are the more than 100 people still being held hostage, including seven Americans.

“I think a point of real frustration has been really the lack of awareness around the hostages that are still being held in Gaza. It will be almost a year in captivity, which I don’t think any of us could have imagined on October 7 that the hostages, that there would still be 101 hostages,” said Meredith Dragon of the Jewish Federation. “And as far as awareness goes, seven of those hostages are American citizens. So when you talk about the impact here, the fact that people don’t know, that they don’t remember and that there are not more people demanding the release of hostages, I think is pretty astounding.”

At 7 p.m., a pro-Palestine group will gather at the University of Rochester for an event named “Commemorating One Year of Genocide.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.