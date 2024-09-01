Proceeds from Buffalo Bills Little People set to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Wegmans, Fisher-Price, and the Buffalo Bills have partnered to launch a limited-edition Fisher-Price Little People Collector Buffalo Bills figure set.

The set includes some favorite Buffalo Bills players Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins, and Matt Milano. To celebrate the launch, an event was held Sunday at the Wegmans Penfield location.

There were fun activities, a coloring station, face painting, and a football toss game.

“We are so excited because, as you know, Wegmans is a family company. They have a family event, this is our fourth annual event holding the Fisher-Price family event with Billy the Buffalo, fun activities for the kids,” said Maria Ragonese and Wendy Gallucci with Wegmans.

Proceeds from the event go to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

