ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Camp Good Days is holding an event to build trust between the community and law enforcement in Rochester on Thursday. July 27.

Project T.I.P.S. (Trust, Information, Programs, & Services) runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jones Square Park at 170 Saratoga Ave. It includes a cookout and fun activities.

The final Project T.I.P.S. of the season will be on Thursday, Aug. 24 behind the YMCA on Scio Street.