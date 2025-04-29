Protesters and supporters rally in Rochester amid Border Czar’s visit

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A number of local groups gathered to either protest or support U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan’s visit to Rochester. Demonstrations took place on the Culver Road overpass over 490, at the Public Safety Building, and outside the Locust Club.

Homan is visiting to meet with the Rochester Police Department following a viral traffic stop where RPD officers helped Border Patrol make immigration arrests. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says this violates the city’s sanctuary city policy. Homan told News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen about his planned visit during an interview earlier this month.

News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke was at the protest in front of the Rochester Police Department. Protesters say they plan to stay there until 5 p.m. and then hold a rally at Rochester City Hall to support the city’s sanctuary city policies.

“I think they’re coming here now to just create this false neighborhood,” one protester said. “Yes, officers did something against policy. They’re being retrained, no one is losing their jobs over it. Okay, let’s just get all on the same page. I just think this is such a stunt to come here and again, drive a wedge between police and the community.”

Supporters of Homan rallied outside the Locust Club wearing Trump merchandise and waving thin blue line flags. One supporter says he’s out there to support American citizens.

“I’m African American from this community and I’m tired of the hypocrisy and the lies being portrayed by people that Tom Homan is here to deport everybody,” said Abdul Bounds. “He’s only here to deport illegal immigrants. If you did not come in to the country through the port of entry, through the right way, you’re illegal.”

In addition to the crowd at the Public Safety Building, a group gathered across the street from supporters at the local club to protest Homan’s visit.

