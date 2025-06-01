Protesters gather near Rochester airport, demand end to Avelo Airlines’ deportation flights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dozens of protesters gathered near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to protest Avelo Airlines’ involvement in deportations.

Protesters, including Daniel Sullivan, expressed their concerns about Avelo Airlines assisting the Department of Homeland Security and ICE in deporting immigrants. “The bottom line is, the citizens of United States under the Constitution deserve due process,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan, a veteran, joined about two dozen activists at the Brooks Avenue overpass over Interstate 390. “It makes me angry. It makes me sad,” he said. “We are deporting people that. How do we know that they’re guilty or not?”

The protest was part of a nationwide event organized by 50501, with similar demonstrations in California, Montana, Connecticut, and in front of Avelo’s headquarters in Houston.

Avelo Airlines has previously said that its deal with ICE has helped expand and protect jobs.

In a statement to News10NBC, Avelo Airlines said:

“The safety and well-being of our Crewmembers (employees), Customers and all individuals involved is our highest priority. While we recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble, Avelo’s main priority will continue to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation.”

This is the same statement the company after a similar protest in April.

“I completely feel betrayed by the company,” said protester Lucian Hammond. “Just standing up for dollars and dividing us and treating us like political tokens for politicians who aren’t interested in helping anybody but themselves.”

Ana Marques, also protesting, added, “At this point in time, if they’re not willing to value human rights, human dignity over profit, they don’t belong at Rochester Airport.”

News10NBC reached out to the ICE Buffalo office but did not receive a response.

