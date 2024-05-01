Protesters holding sit-in at Wallis Hall on UR campus

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protesters have gone in Wallis Hall on the University of Rochester’s River Campus for a “peaceful sit-in,” according to the university.

Protesters initially set up tents on campus the week of April 22 to call for a ceasefire in Gaza — a movement that’s sprung up on college campuses across America. News10NBC spoke with Travis, a staff member at the U of R Medical School, who supports the protest.

“I am here to support the students as a staff member and as a Jewish member of this community,” he said.

The staff member, who works as a research technician, has been sleeping at the encampments on campus since Friday. He said the encampment is a reminder of the living conditions in Gaza.

“This idea of an encampment, the first one did spring up at Columbia. And so this is inspired by Columbia but ultimately its in solidarity with the people in Gaza.”

Wednesday, May 1, the protesters have gone to Wallis Hall, where the university says they plan to host a “peaceful sit-in to reiterate their demands.” The University Department of Public Safety responded to Wallis Hall, and say they are monitoring.

The University says people should avoid that area until further notice.

News10NBC is currently on campus and working to learn more. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.