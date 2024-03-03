Protesters in downtown Rochester call for cease-fire in Gaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protesters marched through the streets of downtown Rochester to call for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The protesters, which included members of the group Jewish Voice for Peace, marched from City Hall to the Federal Building Downtown. Protesters said Palestinians are running out of options of places to go.

The protest comes after more than 100 Palestinians were killed while hoping to get food from aid trucks in Gaza City on Thursday.

“The situation has essentially been dire the entire time that Israel has been attacking Gaza,” said Zora Gussow with Jewish Voice for Peace. “There is now a very large number of people concentrated in Rafah because they’ve been pushed, pushed south by the Israeli military, forcing them to evacuate their homes. And they have nowhere to go because the only other way out is Egypt. And Egypt will not open the borders.”

