Puerto Rican Festival returns in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Puerto Rican Festival returns to Innovative Field in August with three days of cultural events, live music, and authentic food.

The 53rd annual festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 5. The Puerto Rican Festival is the longest running cultural festival in Monroe County and about 7,000 people attend each day. You can get tickets for the festival here.

Thursday’s opening ceremony for the festival begins at 5 p.m. Live music performers that day include Ecos Borincanos, Sonidos Unidos, and Alex Matos. You can see the lineup for live music across all three days here.