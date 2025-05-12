Purr-fect ending: Kitten stuck in news car finds new home with News10NBC employee

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A tiny orange tabby kitten found an unexpected home at News10NBC after being discovered stuck in one of the station’s news cars.

The cat was safely freed with the help of Rochester firefighters.

“I was there that morning, and this kitty had a whole lot to say!” said Hailie Higgins, News10NBC anchor and reporter.

The kitten, now named O’Reilley, was adopted by News10NBC photojournalist Rajae.

