Racoon tests positive for rabies in Livingston County

LIMA, N.Y. – A raccoon in the Town of Lima tested positive for rabies last Friday, according to the Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the New York State Health Department laboratory confirmed the positive test and said one domestic goat was exposed but had received a prior rabies vaccination to prevent infection.

Rabies is a deadly virus that is mostly found in racoons, skunks and bats in Livingston County, according to the Department of Health in Livingston County. They have also provided guidance on recognizing symptoms in wild animals.

Aggressive behavior, difficulty walking, failure to drink water or eat and excessive drooling are signs of rabies. Officials said all potential rabies exposures should be reported.

According to the Department of Health, it is a New York State Law that requires all dogs, cats and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations beginning at four months of age and any unvaccinated pet that comes into contact with a rabid animal must be kept in strict confinement for six months or be euthanized.

Livingston County offers free rabies clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets every year.

