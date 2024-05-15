Raymar Alexander pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of teen; was 16 at the time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old has admitted his guilt in the fatal shooting of a teenager in 2022.

Raymar Alexander pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the early-morning shooting of 17-year-old Chance Mosley at a house on Weld Street. At the time of the shooting, Alexander was 16 years old. Alexander also shot himself during the incident.

He is now set to be sentenced to 17 years in prison.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.