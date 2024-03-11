RBTL aims to raise $35M in Rochester region for renovation project

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League has announced its new fundraising committee.

The committee will work to attract funding for the ongoing renovation projects at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre. It’s estimated that the renovations will cost $75 million to make the theatre more accessible and enhancing the experience for performers and patrons.

The goal is to raise $35 million of that in Rochester. The RBTL has already raised $14 million dollars. It’s goal is to finish renovations by 2030, which will be the theatre’s 100th anniversary. Last year, RBTL bought the entire Auditorium Theatre property