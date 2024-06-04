RBTL unveils more renovations to make historic building more accessible

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is aiming to become more accessible, revealing their newest renovations.

A new ramp connects the second-floor lobby to the new elevator. The ramp is also a crossover point between the West Herr Auditorium Theater and Performing Arts Center.

RBTL has owned part of the Auditorium Theatre portion of the building since 2004 and bought the entire building in March of 2023.

RBTL is continuing it’s work on the bar, lounge, and restrooms areas. Organizers say the project is making great progress.

“It’s a great feeling but it’s also we’re just as an organization carrying the water for our community. Our community deserves this kind of a wonderful venue and we’re happy that we’re going to be able to bring it home,” said Arnie Rothschild, CEO of the RBTL.

The RBTL’s goal is to finish its multi-stage renovation of the historic building by 2030, the building’s 100th anniversary.