RCSD considers closing North-West Junior High, replacing it with Andrew Langston Middle School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is considering a significant change involving local schools. Interim Superintendent Dr. Demario Strickland has proposed closing North-West Junior High and replacing it with Andrew Langston Middle School.

Dr. Strickland cited “persistently low district enrollment” as one of the reasons for the proposed closure of North-West Junior High. However, the proposal has sparked controversy among community members.

“I think this needs to be revisited, I think other people need to be at the table, I don’t know who put this together, but I’m very frustrated for everyone involved,” said Jacqueline Griffin, commissioner of the Rochester Board of Education.

“This is something we cannot continue to do – uproot our kids and not show them stability,” Griffin continued.

The Board of Education will vote on this proposal on February 27.

