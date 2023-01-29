RCSD relaunches program to help parents get involved in kids education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is relaunching its “Parent University” program.

The kick-off event was held today. The program is aimed at parents, guardians, and caregivers looking to become full partners in their children’s education.

The district’s office of parent engagement offers educational enrichment courses and leadership opportunities to parents and guardians.

They cover topics including remote learning technology, student engagement, and social-emotional well-being.

“Parents are the experts of their kids, as well, and we have to collaborate to engage and have some conversations about how we could help our children both inside and outside of school,” says Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso.

All courses are free and open to parents, guardians, and caregivers regardless of educational background.