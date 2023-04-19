RCSD presents $1 billion budget at school board meeting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is asking for $1 billion for next year’s budget.

Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso presented the budget in detail at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. It’s more than a 6% increase from this year’s budget.

The district would use money from the general fund, special aid, the school food service fund, and the federal stimulus funds.

Officials say the district has a nearly $170 million budget surplus in part due to unfilled jobs in the district. The superintendent says the budget is balanced. The final budget is due to Rochester City Council next month with a vote by council in June.