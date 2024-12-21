RCSD science test scores significantly lower than state average, data shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Education Department has released test data for the 2023-2024 school year. The Rochester City School District (RCSD) scores are significantly lower than the state average.

Only 12% of 5th and 8th grade students in Rochester tested proficient in science, compared to the state average of 44%.

The Department of Education notes that over 20,000 students are enrolled in the district this year. In contrast, previous results from 2018 and 2019 showed nearly four times better proficiency, with 5,000 more students enrolled at that time.

An RCSD teacher, Erica Rzepka, shared her perspective on the current situation.

“The new superintendent and the department of learning and teaching are working hard, working together to collaborate to really improve student achievement. I can speak for myself as a teacher; you know we’re working hard as well in the classroom to build relationships, to help the social and emotional part of the learning as well to make it a more successful school year,” said Rzepka.

Antonina reached out to the district on Saturday afternoon for its thoughts on these scores and any plans for improvement, but she hasn’t heard back.

To read the NYSED’s full report for RCSD, click here. The department has data on test scores for the following:

Grades 3-8 English Language Arts

Grades 3-8 Mathematics

Grades 5 & 8 Science

Annual Regents Exam

Total Cohort Regents Exams

NYS English as a second language achievement test

NYS alternate assessments

National assessment of education progress (NAEP)

