RCSD superintendent to propose reconfiguration of schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Come next fall, the makeup of the Rochester City School District could look quite different.

Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso will present a plan Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the East High School Collaboratorium.

In a statement, a spokesperson says, “This plan will align with the new grade structure approved by the Board last year, with most of our schools organized as PreK-6, 7-8, and 9-12. These changes will create better learning and extracurricular opportunities in modernized facilities with highly qualified staff and programming to meet the diverse interests of our students.”

About 21,000 students go to city schools. In the 2012-13 school year, enrollment was around 29,000, according to the New York State Department of Education. It was around 37,000 in 2000.

Changes would require the Board of Education’s approval. They would not go into effect until September 2024.

