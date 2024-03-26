RCSD superintendent headed to Churchville-Chili; Peluso led district for less than two years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dr. Carmine Peluso, the current Rochester City School District superintendent, will become the next superintendent of the Churchville-Chili School District.

Churchville-Chili CSD made the announcement on Tuesday morning. He will begin the role on July 1, 2024, taking over for Dr. Lori Orologio who is retiring. In a statement, Peluso said:

“I am excited to become a part of the Churchville-Chili Central School District. I look forward to meeting the students, staff, and families in our schools and community. I am committed to working with the administrative team and Superintendent Orologio to ensure a seamless transition.”

Peluso has led RCSD since December 2022. He became interim superintendent in September of that year after Dr. Lesli Myers-Small left ahead of the end of her contract. She was the district’s seventh superintendent in 10 years.

When he accepted the city job in 2022, Peluso said:

“I entered the interim role with a desire to bring stability and calm during a tumultuous time in our District. I have experienced several changes in leadership and know the impact it has on every level of the organization,” said Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso. “My goal since coming to this District has been to effect positive change and increase educational opportunities for all students. I love this District and am inspired by the commitment and support our team gives to students, families, and one another.”

