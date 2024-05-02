RCSD teacher will have dinner with first lady on Thursday in D.C.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A music teacher at RCSD School No. 54, who was honored as the New York State teacher of the year, will have dinner on Thursday with first lady Jill Biden.

Zach Arenz will join other educators across the country in Washington D.C. for the state dinner, which is typically reserved for heads of state and leaders of foreign countries.

Arenz was named New York State teacher of the year last September. He started his career at RCSD in 2013 and taught music classes in the country of Sweden before that.