RCSD will hold hiring event Tuesday at Mercantile on Main

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is holding a hiring event on Tuesday at Mercantile on Main.

RCSD is looking for people to fill positions for teachers, substitute teachers, and support services. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here’s the schedule for RCSD hiring events this summer:

Hiring event at Mercantile on Main. July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hiring event at Mercantile on Main. Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RCSD at the Rochester Public Market. Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. from 11:30 a.m.

Hiring event at Mercantile on Main. Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Roc the Block at the Edgerton Recreation Center. Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can see vacancies at RCSD here.