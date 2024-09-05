RCSD’s reconfiguration plan launches with support from State Education Commissioner

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Education Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa was in town Thursday to check out how the Rochester City School District’s reconfiguration is going.

The district has closed 11 schools and is establishing four new middle schools and one high school. The reconfiguration has been in the works for two years now, so there was a lot of anticipation for this day.

“They’re doing it with us. We are third partners with them and they embrace that. So I’m extremely proud of the work that they’re doing, and I think they’re very thoughtful about it, and there’s not a day that we don’t have a conversation,” Dr. Rosa said.

Thursday was the very first day for Loretta Johnson Middle School on Genesee Street. Declining enrollment prompted RCSD leaders to restructure. Back in the spring, News10NBC reported there would be nearly 30 layoffs as a result. Fast forward to today, the district says it was able to bring those teachers back.

Parents say they’re feeling good and eager to see the inside of the building.

“It’s a nice building, it’s a nice school. One of my kids’ cousin was going to this school, I think it’s a pretty nice school,” one parent said.

“Some teachers here I personally know and they are great with the kids, so today turned out pretty good no fights no nothing and it was awesome so I’m looking forward to a great year,” another parent said.

There’s still a need for substitute teachers, who will be offered anywhere between $150 to $255 a day. To apply, click here.

