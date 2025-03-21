Read the new bill aiming to cut egg prices in New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. – State lawmakers are hoping to minimize the price tag of buying a carton of eggs. A New York congressman has teamed up with other lawmakers to introduce a bill aimed at lowering egg prices.

The bill, introduced by Democrat Josh Riley and three other lawmakers, seeks to overturn the rule requiring farmers to refrigerate eggs immediately after they are laid.

Riley and the others said the current rule fails to distinguish between table eggs, which need refrigeration, and breaker eggs, which are pasteurized for use in products like cake mix and pasta.

“Families across Upstate New York are struggling to make ends meet because the grocery bills are too high,” said Congressman Josh Riley (D-NY). “My Lowering Egg Prices Act is a common-sense, bipartisan bill to take unnecessary regulations off the books, put hundreds of millions of eggs on the market, and lower your grocery bill.”

They said the rule forces farmers to discard nearly 400 million perfectly good eggs each year. The bill is called the Lower Eggs Prices Act, and you can read the full text below:

