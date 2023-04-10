Red Cross gives Snoopy T-shirts to people who give blood this month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is giving out T-shirts with Snoopy on them to people who give blood between April 1 to 23, while supplies last.

The Red Cross partnered with Peanuts to create the exclusive shirt with Snoopy in sunglasses with the phrase, “Be Cool. Give blood.” The collaboration has increased the number of appointments being made for blood donations, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross has donation sites throughout Rochester, surrounding towns, and surrounding countries. You can schedule a donation by visiting the Red Cross website, downloading Red Cross App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Here are donation opportunities for April 3 to 23:

Monroe County

Brockport

4/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., State University of New York at Brockport Seymour College Union, 350 New Campus Drive

4/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave

Penfield

4/3/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Joseph’s Church, 43 Gebhardt Road

4/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town of Penfield, 2130 Penfield Road

Pittsford

4/7/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Louis Church, 64 South Main Street

4/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pittsford Library, 24 State Street

4/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Schottland Family YMCA, 2300 W. Jefferson Rd

Rochester

4/3/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

4/4/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

4/5/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Institute of Technology Student, 1 Lomb Memorial Drive

4/5/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave.

4/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

4/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westside Family YMCA, 920 Elmgrove Road

4/6/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Susan B Anthony Hall, Susan B Anthony Hall

4/7/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Guardian Angels Church, 2061 East Henrietta Road

4/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brighton Fire Department, 3100 East Avenue

4/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ridge Culver Fire Department, 2960 Culver Rd

4/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kearney Building, 3690 East Avenue

4/11/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

4/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Al Sigl Community of Agencies, 1000 Elmwood Ave

4/12/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., RIT, 232 Andrews Memorial Drive

4/13/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

4/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Rd

4/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thomas P Ryan Community Center, Thomas P Ryan Jr Community Center, 530 Webster Ave

4/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Eastman School of Music, 100 Gibbs St

4/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

4/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Rochester Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E River Rd

4/19/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave

4/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

4/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

Webster

4/4/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Rd

4/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Xerox Building 209, 209 Mitcheldean Drive

4/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road

4/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Road

4/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bay View Family YMCA, 1209 Bay Road

Livingston County

Avon

4/4/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Avon Inn, 55 E Main St

4/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Avon Veterans Hall, 5480 Avon-E. Avon Rd

Dansville

4/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dansville Foursquare Church, 49 West Ave

Geneseo

4/11/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court Street

4/17/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., State University of New York Geneseo, 1 College Circle, College Campus

Nunda

4/6/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Nunda Keshequa High School, Nunda Kesheua High School Cafeteria, 13 Mill Street

York

4/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., York Town Hall, 2668 Main St

Ontario County

Bloomfield

4/10/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Bloomfield Fire Department, 105 Main St, PO Box 205

Canandaigua

4/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive

4/18/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire

Clifton Springs

4/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clifton Springs Fire Department, Clifton Springs Fire Department, 39 Kendall Street

Hall

4/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hall Fire Hall, 4890 NY-14A

Honeoye

4/13/2023: 1:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Church of Christ, 8758 Main Rd

Victor

4/4/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 106 East Main Street

4/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Rd.

Wayne County

Clyde

4/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford Street

Macedon

4/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Macedon Public Library, 30 Main Street

Newark

4/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Newark Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Avenue

Ontario

4/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Road

Red Creek

4/4/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Community Center, 6574 South Street

Williamson