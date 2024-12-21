Red Cross helping two people after house fire on Reynolds Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire on Reynolds Street Friday night.

Fire crews say they got to the scene at 6:23 p.m. and found a fire on the first floor of the house. By then, everyone inside had gotten out safely.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but say they had issues with the fire hydrant closest to the house. Firefighters ended up moving on to a different hydrant nearby. The damage from the fire made the house unlivable.

Photos from the scene:

The American Red Cross is helping the people who lived there. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Crews are still investigating the cause, but remind everyone to double-check your smoke alarms, and practice an emergency exit plan.