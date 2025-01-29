Red Wings GM and team mascots to play cupid with special Valentine’s Day deliveries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking for the perfect gift for a special someone for Valentine’s Day? The Rochester Red Wings have quite the offer up for grabs.

The team is selling Valentine’s Day packs that come with roses, four 100-level tickets to any home game this upcoming season, a Red Wings winter hat, a signed photo of Team Manager Matt LeCroy, and a heartfelt card.

The catch: The Valentine’s Day pack will be hand-delivered to your valentine by Spikes, the Rally Gorilla, or General Manager Dan Mason. The choice is yours.

To choose your deliverer or order a package, click here. A pack costs $140.