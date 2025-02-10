Red Wings GM announces annual ’50-degree guarantee’ for Opening Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As football season comes to a close, baseball fans across Rochester are counting down until Opening Day at Innovative Field.

If you’ve grown up in Rochester cheering on the Red Wings, well, we’re sure you’re all too familiar with a chilly Opening Day. But General Manager Dan Mason is back to challenge mother nature.

Mason announced his annual “50-degree guarantee” on Monday. the self-proclaimed “Duke of Doppler” predicts the temperature will reach 50 degrees for the team’s home opener on April 1. If he’s wrong, your Opening Day ticket will be good for any other home game during the 2025 regular season.

Mason’s predictions have only come true two out of the six times he’s made them, but his confidence still stands strong.

“Some people may scoff at my two-and-six record in predicting the Opening Day temperatures, but the way I see it, meteorology is a lot like baseball. I mean, two out of eight means I’m hitting .250 in predicting the temperature, and that would be almost good enough to get me into Cooperstown, or at least my T-Ball Hall of Fame,” he said.

For the 2025 game schedule, click here.

To purchase tickets, click here.