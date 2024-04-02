Red Wings home opener is Tuesday; News10NBC TODAY gets behind-the-scenes look

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Baseball is back. The Rochester Red Wings will play their home opener against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Tuesday afternoon.

Gates at Innovative Field will open at 2:30 p.m. and the game begins at 4:05 p.m. The Red Wings are once again guaranteeing that the temperature will be at least 50 °F for the home opener. If temperatures don’t hit 50 °F, spectators will get a free ticket for any other home game in April or May.

News10NBC TODAY’s Briana Collier was live at Innovative Field with a look ahead to the game and the season ahead. Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said there will be new food specials this season and a bar at Innovative Field will make its debut in April. There will also be giveaways of mittens and more on opening day.

