Red Wings hosting ‘Autism Awareness Day’ during Sunday’s game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are rounding out their second homestand of the season with Autism Awareness Day.

The Wings take the field at 1:05 p.m. Sunday hoping for a win, as they lost to the Toldeo Mud Hens 5-9 on Saturday. But this game won’t have loud music and abrupt sound effects in the stadium, to cater to those with sensory sensitivities.

For Autism Awareness Day, fans are asked to not use noisemakers. There will also be a “safe zone” open throughout the game for individuals and families in need of a quiet space.

