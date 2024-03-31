Red Wings partner with Jack Daniel’s for 10th Inning Bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you happen to be a fan of the Rochester Red Wings and Jack Daniel’s, the 10th Inning Bar is the place for you at Innovative Field this summer.

The Red Wings announced the partnership with the whiskey brand Sunday, and say it will be the face of their newly transformed 10th Inning Bar. The bar will include Jack Daniel’s signature spirits along with premium drinks.

Here’s a sneak peek at what the new bar will look like:

The bar is expected to be unveiled in April, and can be found all the down the third base line near Roc Nacho and the Altobelli Deli.