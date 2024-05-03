Red Wings partner with Lilac Festival on new merchandise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are partnering with the Lilac Festival to release new merchandise.

The goal of the collaboration is to showcase Rochester’s rich history and exciting innovation. Fans can purchase lilac-inspired merch like hats, sweatshirts, jerseys and more here.

Dan Mason, general manager of the Red Wings, said “we are consistently trying to do promotions that will elicit pride in the community we know and love.”

The Rochester Red Wings will have a string of home games from May 14 through May 19 for the Lilac Festival. You can get tickets here.