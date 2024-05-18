Red Wings playing doubleheader Saturday after Friday game postponement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With buckets of rain dumping on Innovative Field Friday night, the game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Buffalo Bisons was postponed to Saturday.

The two teams will play a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 4:05 p.m.

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld says a few small showers may pass through Saturday morning, but everything should be dry by the evening.

Fans can exchange their tickets from Friday’s game for any other game during the 2024 season at the ticket office at the stadium.