Red Wings to host ‘Bark in the Park’ for fans and their four-legged friends

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gear up for a tail-wagging good time at Innovative Field Friday afternoon. “Bark in the Park” night is back, and you and your furry friend are invited to enjoy an evening of baseball as the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets.

The game is set to start at 6:05 p.m., but the fun begins even before the first pitch. Before the game, dog owners have the unique opportunity to strut their pup’s stuff in a pre-game on-field dog parade. It’s the perfect chance for your pooch to show off, and maybe even make some new four-legged friends.

The event is sponsored by Lollypop Farm, so while you’re enjoying the game, you’ll also be supporting a great cause. So grab your dog’s leash, don your favorite Red Wings gear, and head to Innovative Field if you’re looking for a fun Friday night.

