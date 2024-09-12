Red Wings to host Lou Gramm, honoring Foreigner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are hosting a celebration for a local legend next week. The event will honor Lou Gramm just one month before Foreigner’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans, mark your calendars for September 19. Doors open at 5 p.m. at Innovative Field, and the Red Wings will face off against the Iowa Cubs starting at 6:05 p.m. You may want to head out early. Lou will be singing autographs from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at the ballpark.

Grab a snack and head to your seats by 5:45 p.m. to catch an on-field interview with Lou about the upcoming induction, and hear him perform the National Anthem.

For tickets, click here.

